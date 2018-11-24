How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch LSU play Texas A&M in a late-season SEC battle on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

LSU will aim to bolster its case for the College Football Playoff when it visits SEC West rival Texas A&M in a primetime matchup on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Kyle Field at College Station is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

LSU (9–2, 52) enters the contest on a two-game winning streak. Last week, the Tigers made easy work of Rice by winning 42–10 behind quarterback Joe Burrow's 307 passing yards and two touchdown throws. LSU's defense remains one of the top units in the nation and lets up an average of 17.7 points per game (12th nationally).

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) also comes into the contest on a two-game winning streak. The Aggies most recently defeated UAB 41–20. Star running back Trayveon Williams logged 20 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU and Texas A&M have met 56 times since 1899. LSU leads the all-time head-to-head series 33–20–3.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: You can watch the game online via SEC Network.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)