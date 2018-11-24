LSU will aim to bolster its case for the College Football Playoff when it visits SEC West rival Texas A&M in a primetime matchup on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Kyle Field at College Station is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

LSU (9–2, 5–2) enters the contest on a two-game winning streak. Last week, the Tigers made easy work of Rice by winning 42–10 behind quarterback Joe Burrow's 307 passing yards and two touchdown throws. LSU's defense remains one of the top units in the nation and lets up an average of 17.7 points per game (12th nationally).

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) also comes into the contest on a two-game winning streak. The Aggies most recently defeated UAB 41–20. Star running back Trayveon Williams logged 20 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU and Texas A&M have met 56 times since 1899. LSU leads the all-time head-to-head series 33–20–3.

How to watch Saturday's game

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: You can watch the game online via SEC Network.