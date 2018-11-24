Plane Flies Banner Outside L.A. Coliseum Asking For USC to Fire HC Clay Helton

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

A plane flew a banner pleading for USC to fire head football coach Clay Helton prior to the Trojans' matchup against No. 4 Notre Dame at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday.

"Lynn Swann–Please Fire Clay Helton!" the banner reads.

This season, Helton has led USC to a 5–6 record, including a 4–5 mark in conference play. Last weekend, the Trojans were defeated by crosstown rival UCLA 34–27 on the road.

Helton, who's been at the helm since 2015, has guided USC to a 32–16 record over the course of four seasons. He's helped the Trojans capture a Rose Bowl win and a Pac-12 title over the past two seasons.

USC will have a chance to attain bowl eligibility with a victory against the Fighting Irish. Kickoff in the primetime tilt is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. You can follow the action live here.

