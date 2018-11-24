A plane flew a banner pleading for USC to fire head football coach Clay Helton prior to the Trojans' matchup against No. 4 Notre Dame at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday.

"Lynn Swann–Please Fire Clay Helton!" the banner reads.

Banner flying over the LA Coliseum as USC gets ready to host Notre Dame on @CFBonESPNRadio. Helton with a Rose Bowl win and PAC 12 title the last 2 years. pic.twitter.com/FsdAso55WY — Bill Rosinski (@RosinskiBill) November 24, 2018

This season, Helton has led USC to a 5–6 record, including a 4–5 mark in conference play. Last weekend, the Trojans were defeated by crosstown rival UCLA 34–27 on the road.

Helton, who's been at the helm since 2015, has guided USC to a 32–16 record over the course of four seasons. He's helped the Trojans capture a Rose Bowl win and a Pac-12 title over the past two seasons.

USC will have a chance to attain bowl eligibility with a victory against the Fighting Irish. Kickoff in the primetime tilt is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.