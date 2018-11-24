Purdue had lots to celebrate after winning the Old Oaken Bucket in a Saturday victory over Indiana and made sure to include superfan Tyler Trent in the festivities.

Trent joined the team in the locker room after the game to listen to coach Jeff Brohm's speech and to sing the school's fight song "Hail Purdue!" with them. The team was in a particularly good mood because Saturday's win made it bowl eligible.

.@BoilerFootball is bringing the Old Oaken Bucket back to West Lafayette, but first @JeffBrohm and the guys celebrated with @TheTylerTrent in the locker room: pic.twitter.com/jjMnl8cYFw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 24, 2018

TIME TO GO BOWLING WITH @BoilerFootball AND MY BEST FRIENDS 😊 pic.twitter.com/Y3lPYVwpTy — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) November 24, 2018

Purdue beat in-state rival Indiana 28–21 thanks to running back Markell Jones's 32-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left on the clock. It looked like the Boilermakers had the win in the bag after safety Navon Mosley picked off Peyton Ramsey about twenty seconds later, but the Hoosiers scored a touchdown on their next possession. However, Indiana failed to recover the onside kick, giving Purdue its sixth win of the season.

Indiana invited Trent to attend the game as an honorary captain. The former Purdue student has become one of the premier stories of the college football season and took center stage in Purdue's 49-20 victory over Ohio State on Oct. 21. Trent, who is currently battling bone cancer, received a game ball from Brohm postgame after declaring the Boilermakers would pull off the upset hours earlier on ESPN.