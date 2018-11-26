Watch: Eastern Michigan Asks Bowl Selection Committee for a Spot in a Bowl Game

Will the bowl selection committee says Eastern Michigan's name?

By Khadrice Rollins
November 26, 2018

Eastern Michigan has played in two bowl games. Ever.

In 2016, the Eagles lost the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. Prior to that in 1987, they won the California Bowl.

But in between those contests, there were years of futility that produced nothing.

This season is different though. At 7–5, Eastern Michigan is bowl eligible and in position to win the second-most games in school history and would only trail the 1987 California Bowl squad.

However, there are 81 teams that are bowl eligible this season and only 78 slots. So three teams will be stuck with the short straw. Because they play in the MAC, Eastern Michigan could easily be one of those three teams. Last season, conference foes Western Michigan and Buffalo missed out on bowls despite being eligible.

So, to try and avoid the ugliness of rejection, the Eagles made a video to appeal to the Bowl Selection Committee and show they deserve one more game.

Say their name Bowl Selection Committee. Say. Their. Name.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)