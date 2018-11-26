Eastern Michigan has played in two bowl games. Ever.

In 2016, the Eagles lost the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl. Prior to that in 1987, they won the California Bowl.

But in between those contests, there were years of futility that produced nothing.

This season is different though. At 7–5, Eastern Michigan is bowl eligible and in position to win the second-most games in school history and would only trail the 1987 California Bowl squad.

However, there are 81 teams that are bowl eligible this season and only 78 slots. So three teams will be stuck with the short straw. Because they play in the MAC, Eastern Michigan could easily be one of those three teams. Last season, conference foes Western Michigan and Buffalo missed out on bowls despite being eligible.

So, to try and avoid the ugliness of rejection, the Eagles made a video to appeal to the Bowl Selection Committee and show they deserve one more game.

Say their name Bowl Selection Committee. Say. Their. Name.