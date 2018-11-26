Florida State Condemns Racist Meme Featuring Willie Taggart

A Facebook meme depicted Taggart's head on the body of a man being lynched.

By Kaelen Jones
November 26, 2018

Florida State president John Thrasher on Sunday decried a racist meme posted on Facebook which depicted head coach Willie Taggart's head on the man of a body being lynched.

The Florida state attorney is reportedly looking into the matter.

The meme, which circulated on Saturday night following the Seminoles' 41–14 loss to rival Florida, parodie a recent Nike ad, including the words "Believe in Something Even If It Means Sacrificing Your Rep." Taggart, whom FSU hired last December, is the school's first black head coach.

"A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable," Thrasher said. "I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating.

"Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family."

The Seminoles finished Taggart's first season 5–7, which marked the program's first losing season since 1976.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)