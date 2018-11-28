College Football Selection Day 2018: Date, Time, How to Watch

Bowl game matchups will be finalized on Selection Sunday. 

By Jenna West
November 28, 2018

College football's regular season has come to a close, which means it's almost time to reveal bowl game matchups. 

Teams will find out their postseason fate on Selection Sunday, which takes place Dec. 2. The College Football Playoff committee's final rankings and bowl game selections will be announced on ESPN from noon until 4 p.m. ET. 

The top four ranked teams will compete in the College Football Playoff Semifinals in either the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami or the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington on Dec. 29. The winners will face off for the national championship title on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Check out the complete list and schedule of of college football bowl games here

The remaining top 12 teams typically round out the New Year's Six bowl games, which will be played on Dec. 29 or Jan. 1. While the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six get the most attention, there are 40 total bowl games. 

Bowl season kicks off with the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15 in Atlanta at the Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 

