Four-Star QB Max Johnson, Nephew of Miami HC Mark Richt, Commits to LSU

Johnson reportedly chose LSU over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, and Miami (Fla.).

By Kaelen Jones
November 28, 2018

Four-star 2020 quarterback prospect Max Johnson made a verbal commitment to LSU on Wednesday night.

Johnson chose the Tigers over reported offers from Auburn, Flordia State, Georgia and Miami (Fla).

The decision could be considered surprising. Johnson is the nephew of Miami head coach Mark Richt, who apparently was intent on bringing him to the Hurricanes.

"I want to thank my uncle, Coach Mark Richt for believing in me and offering me my first scholarship," Johnson wrote.

Johnson, listed at 6'3 1/2" and 214 pounds, is rated the fifth-best pro-style quarterback prospect nationally by 247Sports. The Oconee County High School (Ga.) product is also the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson.

Former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger also previously attended Oconee County.

