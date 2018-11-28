Trinity High School Cancels Classes After Receiving Threats for Jeff Brohm's Decision to Stay at Purdue

Trinity High school was notified by local police of a threat against the school due to Jeff Brohm's decision to remain at Purdue.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 28, 2018

Trinity High School has been forced to cancel Thursday classes after school officials were notified of a threat made against the school following Louisville-native Jeff Brohm's decision to remain at Purdue. Brohm graduated from Trinity, where he also played quarterback and graduated in 1989. His brothers and father also attended Trinity.

According to the school, police will continue to investigate the threat while classes are conducted online on Nov. 29. 

Brohm announced Wednesday night that he had declined an offer to become the head coach at Louisville and would stay in West Lafayette. The 47-year-old played quarterback at Louisville from 1989-93 and was an assistant coach at the school from 2003-08.

Brohm was the frontrunner for the Cardinals' job before turning down the offer. Purdue has recorded a 13–12 record behind Brohm's lead and has made back-to-back bowl appearances after winning just nine combined games between 2013 and 2016.

The Boilermakers went 6–6 this season and earned three wins over ranked teams, including a 29-point victory over No. 2 Ohio State back in October.

 

