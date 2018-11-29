The suspect who made threats against Jeff Brohm's old high school Wednesday night could be facing charges of second degree terroristic threatening, St. Matthews Police and FBI officials said on Thursday.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, local officials asked the owner of a Twitter account named "Proud Clarion" to come forward Thursday morning. The account has been accused of making threats against Trinity High School, using words such as "gas cans" and "matches" following Brohm's decision to turn down a head coaching offer at Louisville and remain at Purdue.

School officials cancelled Thursday classes Wednesday night after police alerted them of the alleged threats. St. Matthews Police and Louisville Metro Police began the investigation, and after getting involved on Thursday, FBI officials said charges of second degree terroristic threatening are possible.

The tweets containing the threats were posted before noon on Wednesday and read, "If Jeff Brohm doesn't come, we burn down Trinity." Another tweet said, "If you see a man running down frankfort with a gas can and wild look in his eye, its me." The account associated with the tweets is now private.

Brohm graduated from Trinity, where he also played quarterback and graduated in 1989. His brothers and father also attended Trinity. The 47-year-old Louisville-native was the frontrunner for the Cardinals' job before turning down the offer.

Purdue has gone 13–12 with Brohm at the helm and has made back-to-back bowl appearances after winning just nine combined games between 2013 and 2016.

The Boilermakers went 6–6 this season and earned three wins over ranked teams, including a 29-point victory over No. 2 Ohio State back in October.