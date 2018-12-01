UCF QB McKenzie Milton Discharged From Hospital, Will Undergo Reconstructive Surgery

Milton injured his right leg against South Florida on Nov. 23.

By Michael Shapiro
December 01, 2018

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was discharged from an Orlando-area hospital on Saturday, heading home for the first time since suffering a gruesome leg injury against South Florida on Nov. 23, according to ESPN's Maria Taylor. Milton was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery on his right leg on Nov. 23 

Milton will need reconstructive surgery on his right leg in four to six weeks, per Taylor. 

Milton sent a video to his teammates and UCF fans on Saturday. "I just want to thank everyone that has been sending their thoughts and prayers to me in this recovery process," Milton, a Hawaii native, said. "It means the world to me. I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, where I'm from we say, Mele Kalikimaka, god bless all you guys."

The Knights will face Memphis in the AAC Championship game on Saturday. Kickoff from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. 

