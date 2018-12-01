UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was discharged from an Orlando-area hospital on Saturday, heading home for the first time since suffering a gruesome leg injury against South Florida on Nov. 23, according to ESPN's Maria Taylor. Milton was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery on his right leg on Nov. 23

Milton will need reconstructive surgery on his right leg in four to six weeks, per Taylor.

Update on @UCF_Football according to his mother Teresa Milton... pic.twitter.com/btfxpuoRyk — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) December 1, 2018

Milton sent a video to his teammates and UCF fans on Saturday. "I just want to thank everyone that has been sending their thoughts and prayers to me in this recovery process," Milton, a Hawaii native, said. "It means the world to me. I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, where I'm from we say, Mele Kalikimaka, god bless all you guys."

. @UCF_Football McKenzie Milton’s message to his fans and supporters...our thoughts and prayers are with you!! #10Ohana pic.twitter.com/QbeBKVB8Nw — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) December 1, 2018

The Knights will face Memphis in the AAC Championship game on Saturday. Kickoff from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.