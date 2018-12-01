Several athletes and media personalities took to Twitter to heap praise on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a 35–28 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

With Alabama down 14, Hurts—who guided Alabama to back-to-back national championship appearances—entered in place of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who exited after suffering apparent ankle injuries in the fourth quarter.

In the same venue he was benched during last year's title game against Georgia, Hurts put on a show, rallying the Crimson Tide to victory behind 110 total yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown run.

Below are several tweets posted from the sports community in celebration of Hurts as he led Alabama's crucial comeback:

God works in mysterious ways. What a story @JalenHurts Roll Tide — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) December 2, 2018

Man I hate that team. But I can’t lie and say I’m not rooting for Jalen Hurts. God works in mysterious ways! — carl lawson (@carllawson55) December 2, 2018

Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are the gold standard for “teammates”.



Competing while simultaneously wanting the best for one another, brings out the best in everyone. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) December 2, 2018

Really happy for Jalen Hurts. Story book stuff. He deserves every good thing that comes his way. — stan verrett (@stanverrett) December 2, 2018

The guy who lands Jalen Hurts' book deal. pic.twitter.com/46MColu3zx — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) December 2, 2018

jalen hurts pulling a matt saracen has me so deep in my feelings right now — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 2, 2018

So proud of @JalenHurts stayed strong and stayed ready — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2018

We should all be @JalenHurts fans tonight — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2018

Jalen Hurts!!



Those who stay will be champions!! — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) December 2, 2018

Love Hurts mentality, can teach and coach a lot of things. But mental toughness is not one. The greatest attribute a person can possess and he showed it all year long especially tonight! Congrats @JalenHurts — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) December 2, 2018

Salute to @JalenHurts WOW!!!! That’s real mental toughness — Robert E. Ayers Jr (@1_900_ayersjr) December 2, 2018

Great job @JalenHurts proud of you. — Jamaal Charles (@jcharles25) December 2, 2018

Good for Jalen Hurts man — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2018