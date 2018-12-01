Twitter Reacts as Jalen Hurts Leads Alabama Comeback in SEC Title Game

Athletes lobbed praise for Alabama's former starting quarterback as he returned from the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship win on Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
December 01, 2018

Several athletes and media personalities took to Twitter to heap praise on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to a 35–28 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

With Alabama down 14, Hurts—who guided Alabama to back-to-back national championship appearances—entered in place of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who exited after suffering apparent ankle injuries in the fourth quarter.

In the same venue he was benched during last year's title game against Georgia, Hurts put on a show, rallying the Crimson Tide to victory behind 110 total yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown run.

Below are several tweets posted from the sports community in celebration of Hurts as he led Alabama's crucial comeback:

