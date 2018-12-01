Watch: UAB Clinches First Conference USA Title on Illegal Substitution Penalty

UAB clinched its first-ever Conference USA championship on Saturday after defeating Middle Tennessee 27–25 due to a game-clinching penalty.

By Kaelen Jones
December 01, 2018

Over three years since having its football program eliminated, UAB clinched its first-ever Conference USA championship on Saturday after defeating Middle Tennessee 27–25.

One could argue that the Blazers were fortunate in the manner by which they clinched the victory. UAB was facing fourth-and-two, preparing to punt the ball back to the Blue Raiders with just over a minute remaining in the game.

But before the ball could be snapped, referess flagged Middle Tennessee for having an extra man on the field and making an illegal substitution.

The Blazers were awarded a first down following the five-yard penalty. With the Blue Raiders out of timeouts, UAB kneeled twice to exhaust the rest of the clock to earn its first-ever C-USA title.

