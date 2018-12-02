LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, considered to be a premier defensive prospect, announced he will declare for the 2019 NFL draft on Sunday.

"I have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family," Williams said in a statement. "... It is with those abundant blessings in my mind that I have chosen to puruse the opportunity to play professional football in the National Football League by making myself eligible for the 2019 Draft."

Williams, who turns 21 on Monday, is listed at 6'3" and 184 pounds. He was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist this season. Last year, he was named to the AP All-American Third Team, All-SEC Freshman and All-SEC First Team.

Through 10 games this season, Williams allowed opposing passers to complete just 40.7% of throws against him (eighth among Power 5 cornerbacks), broke up nine passes and recorded two interceptions.