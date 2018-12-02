Watch: UCF Reacts to College Football Playoff Snub With WWE NXT Mashup

The Knights missed out on the College Football Playoff for a second straight year.

By Kaelen Jones
December 02, 2018

For the second straight season, the UCF Knights have been excluded from the top four of the final College Football Playoff rankings. On Sunday, when the last poll of the season was released, UCF found itself on the outside looking in, despite going 12–0 and winning the American Athletic Conference title this past weekend.

The Knights expressed their displeasure in a cheeky way, editing a clip of WWE's NXT contenders Ricochet and Velveteen Dream. UCF's logo is edited over Ricochet, who flips out of the ring and approaches Velveteen Dream, whose face has the CFP logo's edited over it, and tells him to "show me," playing off the caption, "tHeRe Is A pAtH fOr UcF (sic)."

UCF vice president and director of athletics Danny White also took to Twitter to react to the rankings, stating "It's not a playoff. It's an invitational."

Last season, the Knights beat Auburn 34–27 in the Peach Bowl after being snubbed from the committee's top four. Perhaps UCF can take out its frustration in a similar fashion.

