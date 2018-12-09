Jim Harbaugh Has No Plans to Coach in NFL: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

Harbaugh said he has not spoken to any NFL teams, denying speculation that he is trying to leave Michigan for the NFL.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 09, 2018

For the fourth straight year, Jim Harbaugh has denied the rumors that he might leave his post at Michigan to coach in the NFL.

Speaking with ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, Harbaugh said he was staying in Ann Arbor despite the annual speculation that he could be going back to the NFL.

"This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day," Harbaugh said. "It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

Harbaugh has dealt with similar rumors since he joined the Wolverines in 2014 after spending four years with the San Francisco 49ers. The 54-year-old coach has routinely denied the speculation, adding on Sunday that he has not spoken to any NFL teams and spent the last week recruiting in multiple states.

"I can't be any more clear about this–it's not true," Harbaugh said. "I'm not going anywhere."

Harbaugh is 38–13 in his four years at Michigan and finished the 2018 season with a 10–2 record. The Wolverines ended the year ranked No. 7 overall in the College Football Playoff rankings. 

Michigan plays No. 10 Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.

