How to Watch the Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Fresno State Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Arizona State vs. Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Kaelen Jones
December 15, 2018

The college bowl season is finally underway. Saturday marks the first day of postseason play, which includes a matchup between No. 21 Fresno State and Arizona State in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl. Kickoff inside Sam Boyd Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Fresno State finished the regular season 11–2, cracking the top-25 of the College Football Playoff final poll. The Bulldogs closed the campaign on a three-game winning streak which included a 19–16 win over No. 22 Boise State in the Mountain West title game.

Arizona State surprised some by turning in a 7–5 record in its first season under head coach Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils won four of their last five games to gain momentum heading into the second half of the season. ASU most recently defeated its archrival Arizona 41–40 to retain the Territorial Cup.

Fresno State and ASU have faced off three times previously, but the most recent contest took place in November 1941. The Sun Devils won each of the meetings.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: You can watch the game on WatchESPN.

