Notre Dame's Brian Kelly: There's an 'Appetite' for Expanded College Football Playoff

Kelly is reportedly in favor of an eight-team format.

By Kaelen Jones
December 15, 2018

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told reporters Saturday that he senses there is "an appetite to begin dialogue" surrounding expansion of the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's Dan Murphy.

The No. 3 Fighting Irish (12–0, Independent) were one of four teams to be included in this year's postseason tournament, which has been in place for five seasons. Notre Dame was ranked third in the final College Football Playoff poll, beating out Big Ten champion Ohio State and Pac-12 champion Washington.

Kelly is reportedly in favor of an eight-team format that would enable each of the Power 5 conference champions to make the playoff, while also open at-large spots for other schools.

WEST: Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Calls for Expanded Playoff System

Kelly isn't the first prominent college football figure to publicly clamor for an expansion of the College Football Playoff this week. On Wednesday, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez reportedly said that "expansion is inevitable."

Notre Dame will face No. 2 Clemson in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29. In the other CFP matchup, No. 1 Alabama will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. 

