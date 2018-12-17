Georgia quarterback Justin Fields will transfer from the program, according to USA Today Sports. The freshman joined the Bulldogs as the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2018, per 247Sports.

Fields served as the Bulldogs' backup in 2018 behind sophomore Jake Fromm. Fields completed 27 of 39 attempts as a passer, adding 266 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

A Kennesaw, Ga. native, Fields is expected to appeal for 2019 eligibility, according to USA Today. He will likely be one of the most highly-touted transfers of the offseason after former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant transferred to Missouri on Dec. 4.

Georgia will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, La. is slated for 8:45 p.m. ET.