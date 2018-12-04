Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced on Tuesday he will transfer to Missouri as a graduate transfer for the 2019 season. Bryant announced his decision to transfer from Clemson on Sept. 26.

Bryant led Clemson to the College Football Playoff as a junior in 2017. He threw for 2802 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding another 11 scores on the ground. He was replaced by freshman Trevor Lawrence on Sept. 24, leading to the transfer decision.

Bryant will have big shoes to fill in Columbia, Mo. Senior Drew Lock tallied 11,820 yards and 96 passing touchdowns in four years as Missouri's starter, throwing 44 touchdowns in his junior season. Lock is a prospective first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The former Clemson QB generated controversy with his decision to transfer and his subsequent comments. Bryant called the Tigers' move split reps between Bryant and Lawrence, "kind of a slap in the face."

Bryant quickly became a hot commodity on the transfer market. He went 16–2 as Clemson's starter, completing 66% of pass attempts. Bryant drew interest from a slew of school's, visiting North Carolina and Arkansas. Missouri beat Auburn in the final batttle for Bryant's services.

Bryant's time in the ACC ended in September. Now he'll attempt to take down defenses in the SEC in 2019.