Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant Announces Transfer to Missouri

Bryant led Clemson to the College Football Playoff in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 04, 2018

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced on Tuesday he will transfer to Missouri as a graduate transfer for the 2019 season. Bryant announced his decision to transfer from Clemson on Sept. 26. 

Bryant led Clemson to the College Football Playoff as a junior in 2017. He threw for 2802 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding another 11 scores on the ground. He was replaced by freshman Trevor Lawrence on Sept. 24, leading to the transfer decision. 

Bryant will have big shoes to fill in Columbia, Mo. Senior Drew Lock tallied 11,820 yards and 96 passing touchdowns in four years as Missouri's starter, throwing 44 touchdowns in his junior season. Lock is a prospective first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. 

The former Clemson QB generated controversy with his decision to transfer and his subsequent comments. Bryant called the Tigers' move split reps between Bryant and Lawrence, "kind of a slap in the face."

Bryant quickly became a hot commodity on the transfer market. He went 16–2 as Clemson's starter, completing 66% of pass attempts. Bryant drew interest from a slew of school's, visiting North Carolina and Arkansas. Missouri beat Auburn in the final batttle for Bryant's services.

Bryant's time in the ACC ended in September. Now he'll attempt to take down defenses in the SEC in 2019. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)