Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be good to go for the College Football Playoff after suffering an ankle injury during the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Tagovailoa is "ahead of schedule" with his injury recovery on Monday.

Tua is rehabbing his ankle with less than two weeks remaining before Alabama faces Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla.

The sophomore signal caller was replaced by junior Jalen Hurts in the SEC title game. Hurts engineered a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback against Georgia and sent Alabama to its fifth-straight College Football Playoff.

Tagovailoa finished No. 2 in the Heisman Trophy voting but lost to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Tua has thrown for 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 13 starts. He has completed 67.7% of his pass attempts.