Watch: Christion Abercrombie Walks Into Former High School After Suffering Brain Injury

It was a special homecoming as Abercrombie walked into the Westlake High School gym Wednesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 19, 2018

Tennessee Sate linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who suffered a severe brain injury earlier this season, walked into his former high school Wednesday.

It was a special homecoming as he walked into the gym at Atlanta's Westlake High School to cheers.

Abercrombie's mom tweeted Sunday that he was able to come home and watch football for a bit with the family.

Abercrombie was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center for surgery after collapsing during Tennessee State's game against the Commodores on Sept. 29. The linebacker suffered a head injury in the second quarter. Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told The Tennessean that Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline shortly before halftime.

Abercrombie was a sophomore transfer from Illinois. 

