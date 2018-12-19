Tennessee Sate linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who suffered a severe brain injury earlier this season, walked into his former high school Wednesday.

It was a special homecoming as he walked into the gym at Atlanta's Westlake High School to cheers.

A walking miracle an inspiration: Tennessee Sate University linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who suffered a severe brain injury on the field, walks into his alma mater Westlake High School in Atlanta for the first time. He spent the day in rehab at the Shepherd Center @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vxcDNQjaws — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) December 19, 2018

A special homecoming for Christion Abercrombie at Westlake High School. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hDbonVw7Pi — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) December 19, 2018

Abercrombie's mom tweeted Sunday that he was able to come home and watch football for a bit with the family.

Today was a “Super Special Sunday!” We took Christion home for a couple of hours to watch some 🏈❗️Because of God and your 🙏 it was possible‼️ I’m so amazed and thankful for the miracle that God allowed in my son‼️ This is truly a 🎁❗️ pic.twitter.com/jjxzhsfqD4 — Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) December 16, 2018

Abercrombie was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center for surgery after collapsing during Tennessee State's game against the Commodores on Sept. 29. The linebacker suffered a head injury in the second quarter. Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed told The Tennessean that Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline shortly before halftime.

Abercrombie was a sophomore transfer from Illinois.