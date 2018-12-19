National Signing Day is always an emotional and memorable time for players and fans alike.

So when Cooper Dawson of Hanahan High School in South Carolina made his decision Wednesday, he decided to have his close friend Kingsley Fienman right by his side.

Dawson was choosing between in-state Clemson, Syracuse and UCF, but felt like it would be best if Fienman was the one who told the world where he would be playing college football.

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018

"I brought Kingsley out here today because he's inspired me a lot through the torn ACL process," Dawson said. "He taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude. And if he can come around everyday with this big ole smile on, I can do it just the same."

Fienman was born with cerebral palsy and is paraplegic. His mother told Syracuse.com that announcing Dawson's decision was "the highlight of his life right now."