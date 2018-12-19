Watch: Syracuse Commit Has Close Friend Assist With Heartwarming Signing Day Pick

Cooper Dawson had his close friend Kingsley Feinman help share where he was going to play college football.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 19, 2018

National Signing Day is always an emotional and memorable time for players and fans alike.

So when Cooper Dawson of Hanahan High School in South Carolina made his decision Wednesday, he decided to have his close friend Kingsley Fienman right by his side.

Dawson was choosing between in-state Clemson, Syracuse and UCF, but felt like it would be best if Fienman was the one who told the world where he would be playing college football.

"I brought Kingsley out here today because he's inspired me a lot through the torn ACL process," Dawson said. "He taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude. And if he can come around everyday with this big ole smile on, I can do it just the same."

Fienman was born with cerebral palsy and is paraplegic. His mother told Syracuse.com that announcing Dawson's decision was "the highlight of his life right now."

