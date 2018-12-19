Datona Jackson Signs With UCLA After USC Pulls Offer Before National Signing Day

Jackson took a visit to Oregon last week after committing to USC, but insists he wasn't going to renege on his pledge to the Trojans.

By Kaelen Jones
December 19, 2018

Two days ago, Datona Jackson appeared set to become a USC Trojan. Now, he'll be suiting up for their crosstown rival.

Jackson, rated a three-star JUCO defensive end, committed to the Bruins on Wednesday. Prior to Tuesday, however, he had been pledged to the Trojans.

That was before USC head coach Clay Helton pulled his offer from Jackson on Tuesday—the day before National Signing Day. Helton told Jackson that the reason for rescinding the offer was because of Jackson's recruiting visit to Oregon last Friday.

“It’s cool,” Jackson told The Desert Sun of USC's decision.

The College of the Desert product added that he was disappointed Helton questioned his integrity.

“I guess he thinks I’m not a man of my word,” he said.

Jackson was apparently open with Oregon coaches about his commitment to USC when he visited last week. Nonetheless, the Trojans backed out, making way for Jackson to join the Bruins.

One could argue the pickup counts as another victory for UCLA coach Chip Kelly over Helton and USC.

