Report: Georgia Freshman QB Justin Fields Interested in Transferring to Ohio State

Fields was the No. 2 QB in the class of 2018, per 247Sports. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 19, 2018

Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields is interested in transferring to Ohio State, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported on Wednesday.

News of Fields's intention to transfer broke on Tuesday. His name appeared on the NCAA's new transfer portal that same afternoon. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Field's decision on Wednesday but said Fields has not yet told the coaching staff definitively if he was leaving.

"I think he's looking at his options," Smart said. "Let me say this about Justin: Justin is competing extremely hard. He's in the meeting rooms; he's rolling and going with the twos. His information to us is he's looking at his options, which is what you do. You go into the [NCAA transfer] portal, which we all know he's in. That's the extent of it, and that's the conversation we've had."

Fields served as the Bulldogs' backup in 2018 behind sophomore Jake Fromm and completed 27 of 39 attempts as a passer, adding 266 rushing yards and four touchdowns. 

A Kennesaw, Ga. native, Fields is expected to appeal for 2019 eligibility, according to USA Today. He will likely be one of the most highly-touted transfers of the offseason after former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant transferred to Missouri on Dec. 4.

According to Schlabach, Ohio State is one of the schools Fields is considering. Ohio State star quarterback Dwayne Haskins is expected to forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Smart said Fields is still preparing with the team ahead of Georgia's Sugar Bowl appearance.

“He decided he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, and I told him ‘absolutely, we want you there,’ ” Smart said. “Justin is working extremely hard, he’s in the meeting rooms, he’s still rolling with our twos. I’m pleased with his work and demeanor, he has had good reps.”

Georgia will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, La. is slated for 8:45 p.m. ET. 

