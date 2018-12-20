Maryland Releases Video Footage of Ambulances Arriving to Pick Up Jordan McNair

Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images

OL Jordan McNair collapsed at a May team workout from a heatstroke and died two weeks later.

By Jenna West
December 20, 2018

The University of Maryland released video footage from the day of the May workout where former offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed. Medical information was redacted from the footage, which contains few new details to shed light on what happened that day.

Bodycam videos showed the arrival of two University of Maryland police officers at Gossett Football Team House, as documented in the report from the investigation into McNair's death. The report said an officer arrived at 6:03 p.m. ET and took an elevator up to the athletic training room.

Video footage from the same time showed an officer arriving at the scene and eventually taking it upstairs with medics. While waiting on the medics, the officer stood at the elevator and said to a Maryland employee, "I don't know why they're moving so slow."

According to the report, McNair was put on a stretcher and taken outside as trainers tried to cool him with ice packs. An ACLS ambulance arrived in front of Gossett at 6:10 p.m. and drove around back to field level less than one minute later. Video footage showed one of the police officers walking around back to meet the other, saying, "They're moving so f------ slow it's pissing me off."

Later in the video, one officer asked, "Did they at least bring him inside?" and the second officer answered "no." The first officer responded, "Still outside? Jesus."

The ambulance left with McNair at 6:27 p.m. and arrived at the hopsital nine minutes later, per the report.

On Thursday, Maryland released a statement along with the video.

"Our thoughts remain with Jordan McNair’s family, friends and teammates," the university said in the statement, per The Washington Post. The newspaper also said the footage was provided to the McNair family.

Related: A Time of Jordan McNair's Death, DJ Durkin's Firing and Its Aftermath

On May 29, the day of the videos, McNair, 19, collapsed from a heatstroke at a team workout. He died two weeks later at the hopsital on June 13.

University president Wallace Loh said in August that the training staff "misdiagnosed" McNair's situation. Athletic director Damon Evans revealed that McNair did not have his temperature taken, nor was he given cold water immersion to lower his body temperature.

Maryland's board of regents conducted an investigation on the events surrounding McNair's death and concluded in September that the athletic training staff did not follow protocol when treating McNair's heatstroke symptoms at the workout.

The board also investigated allegations of a "toxic culture" in the football program under head coach DJ Durkin, who had been on administrative leave since Aug. 11. The allegations stemmed from an explosive report ESPN published on the program on Aug. 10.

In October, the board concluded its second investigation and determined that there were failures within the football program but it was not "toxic."

Maryland fired Durkin on Oct. 31, one day after the university accepted the board's recommendation to reinstate him.

You can access the full videos Maryland released here.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)