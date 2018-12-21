How to Watch the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: FIU vs. Toledo Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Florida International vs. Toledo in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 21.

By Kaelen Jones
December 21, 2018

The bowl season continues on this week. Florida International faces Toledo in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 21. Kickoff from Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

FIU went 8–4 during the regular season, posting a 6–2 record in Conference USA play. The Golden Panthers finished second in the C-USA East division. FIU was victorious in six of its final eight contests. However, the Golden Panthers most recently lost their regular-season finale against Marshall 28–25.

Toledo finished its regular season slate 7–5. The Rockets went 5–3 in Mid-American play, good for second in the MAC West. Toledo won four of its last five contests, including its final two contests against Kent State and Central Michigan.

FIU and Toledo have played each other three times. Their last meeting took place at the Little Caesar's Pizza Bowl in 2010. FIU leads the all-time series, 2–1.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

