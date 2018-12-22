The bowl season continues this weekend. Memphis and Wake Forest will square off in the Jared Birmingham Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 22. Kickoff from Legion Field in Birmingham is scheduled for noon E.T.

Memphis finished its regular season 8–5 and posted a 5–3 record in American Athletic Conference play. The Tigers captured the American West division title, marking its second straight divisional crown under head coach Mike Norvell. Memphis is coming off a 56–41 loss to No. 8 UCF in the AAC Championship Game, a defeat that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Wake Forest went 6–6 during the regular season and managed to earn a bowl berth despite a 3–5 record in ACC play. The Demon Deacons won two of their final three contests to finish .500, including a season-ending 59–7 victory over Duke.

Memphis and Wake Forest have played four times all-time and have split the series, 2–2. Their last meeting took place in 1967.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: Noon E.T.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.