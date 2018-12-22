Urban Meyer will become the assistant athletic director at Ohio State after retiring at the end of this season, reports Cleveland.com.

Meyer will step down after the team's Rose Bowl game against Washington on Jan. 1. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over as head coach.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told Cleveland.com he's not sure of the specifics of the job yet. He also discussed how he might handle a situation if Meyer is hanging around with the football program and making things harder for Day.

"I'm not that worried about it, but it's something we have to pay attention to," Smith said. "I'm not that worried because of our relationship. I'm very direct with him. If I see him step over, I'll say, 'Hey, buddy, let's talk about that.' We have that relationship where I can say, 'Brother, you've got to be careful here. What are you doing?'"

Meyer also said that he plans to co-teach a course on character and leadership at Ohio State's Fisher College of Business.

Meyer, 54, has spent the last seven seasons with the Buckeyes, leading them to one national championship and three Big Ten titles. He has a 82–9 record during his time in Columbus.

The Buckeyes went 12–1 record this season, losing only to Purdue. Meyer told reporters in October that he has an arachnoid cyst in his brain, causing frequent headaches.