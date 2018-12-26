The college football bowl season is in full swing. Boston College and No. 25 Boise State are set to square off in the Servpro First Responder Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Boise State enters the contest following a 10–3 regular-season-campaign. The Broncos staged a seven-game winning streak through the heart of the season to clinch their third straight campaign with at least 10 victories; their fourth in the five seasons with Bryan Harsin as head coach. Boise State is coming off a 19–16 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West title game.

Boston College comes into the matchup 7–5. The Eagles went 4–4 in ACC play and dropped each of their final three contests. Boston College most recently suffered a 42–21 loss to No. 20 Syracuse in its regular-season finale.

Boise State and Boston College have met just once previously back in 2005 at the MPC Computers Bowl. The Eagles won the game 27–21.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.