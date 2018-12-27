Clemson's Dexter Lawrence, Others Remain Suspended After B-Samples Come Back Positive

Clemson will be without three players for Saturday's Cotton Bowl.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 27, 2018

Clemson will be without star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and two other players for Saturday's Cotton Bowl after their B-samples came back positive for ostarine, athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement, according to ESPN's David Hale

In addition to Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will also be suspended for the game.

On Monday, coach Dabo Swinney told reporters the players had a "sliver of ostarine" in their initial tests and they all thought it was a joke because none of them intentionally consumed the substance.

The players could be suspended up to a full year, pending an appeal. The Tigers have already been preparing for Saturday's College Football Semifinal with the expectation Lawrence would not play.

"We get tested regularly and we know not to do anything stupid or selfish like that," Lawrence told reporters Thursday, according to ESPN. "That's why this is such a shock.

"I'm just in the moment trying to help the team the best I can and be the leader I've been all year. Just right now I'm doing it behind the whistle."

Clemson is 13-0 this season and will face the 12-0 Fighting Irish for a trip to the national championship. The Tigers are looking to win their second title in three years.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)