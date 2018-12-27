Alabama is not about to give Oklahoma any bulletin board material ahead of Saturday's Orange Bowl.

While talking with the media Thursday, Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was asked if he faced any quarterbacks comparable to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

After acknowledging he hasn't faced anyone who resembles the Oklahoma quarterback, Williams had to stop himself before finishing his thought about how Murray is discussed by others.

"I feel like Kyler Murray is not what everybody ..." Williams said before taking a long pause and telling reporters, "Nah, I'm good."

Murray edged out Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for the Heisman and the two will play against each other in the College Football Semifinals Saturday.

Maybe after the game, Williams will tell us just what he almost said about Murray.