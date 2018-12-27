Watch: Alabama's Quinnen Williams Stops Mid-Sentence When Discussing Kyler Murray

Alabama's Quinnen Williams had to stop himself when talking about the Heisman Trophy winner.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 27, 2018

Alabama is not about to give Oklahoma any bulletin board material ahead of Saturday's Orange Bowl.

While talking with the media Thursday, Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was asked if he faced any quarterbacks comparable to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

After acknowledging he hasn't faced anyone who resembles the Oklahoma quarterback, Williams had to stop himself before finishing his thought about how Murray is discussed by others.

"I feel like Kyler Murray is not what everybody ..." Williams said before taking a long pause and telling reporters, "Nah, I'm good."

Murray edged out Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa for the Heisman and the two will play against each other in the College Football Semifinals Saturday.

Maybe after the game, Williams will tell us just what he almost said about Murray.

