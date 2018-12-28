How to Watch the Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch West Virginia vs. Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl Friday.

By Jenna West
December 28, 2018

Syracuse and West Virginia will face off in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando Friday.

The Orange put together a strong season, going 9–3 and finishing second in the ACC Atlantic division behind an undefeated Clemson. It marks Syracuse's best finish since 2001, when they ended the year 10–3. Senior QB Eric Dungey led the offense throwing for 2,565 yards and 17 touchdowns. Dungey also rushed for 15 scores.

West Virginia finished third in the Big 12 with a 8–3 record. After the Mountaineers won their first five games, Iowa State stunned them with a 30–14 upset. Senior QB Will Grier, a Heisman Trophy candidate, ranked third in the FBS in passing yards per game (351.3) and touchdowns (37). However, Grier will not play in the Camping World Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft. Backup Jack Allison will step up in Grier's absence.

The Moutaineers and Orange last met in 2012 at the Pinstripe Bowl. Syracuse won 38–14 and leads the series between the schools 33–27.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

