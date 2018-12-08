West Virginia QB Will Grier to Skip Bowl Game, Focus on 2019 NFL Draft

Grier was a season-long Heisman contender and one of the country's best quarterbacks in 2018.

By Emily Caron
December 08, 2018

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier announced Saturday morning that he will not play for the Mountaineers in the 2018 Camping World Bowl against Syracuse and will focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL draft.

"While we did not win every time we took the field, and I shoulder that responsibility, I can assure you that we tried," Grier said in a statement. "After discussions with Jeanne and my family and after receiving professional input, I have decided not to participate in our upcoming bowl game and focus on preparing myself and my family for what I hope is the next step in our journey."

"Will and I spoke at length about the bowl game, and I am fully supportive of his decision to begin preparing for the NFL Draft," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "While we will miss him in Orlando, Will's commitment and service to WVU Football over the last three years will be talked about for many years to come.  He led us with class, hard work and a willingness to learn, and set a high standard for his teammates. He will always be part of our family, and we wish him, Jeanne and Eloise all the best in pursuit of their dreams."

STAPLES: Centered by Fatherhood, Will Grier Is Enjoying the Final Year of His Winding College Career

Grier led West Virginia to an 8–3 record during his senior season, tallying 3,864 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while keeping the Mountaineers a top-15 team throughout the entire year. He added three scores on the ground in 2018 and maintained a season-long spot as a Heisman Trophy contender. 

He also finished as a finalist for the Maxwell Award for college player of the year and Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Award, among others.

West Virginia will take on Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on Friday, Dec. 28. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET.

