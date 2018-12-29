Notre Dame's national title hopes aren't necessarily living on a prayer. Nevertheless, Bon Jovi felt it necessary to express support for the Fighting Irish ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal contest against Clemson.

The famous musician tweeted a video of himself standing on a yacht adorned with several Notre Dame decals. In the video, Bon Jovi is wearing a grey sleeveless t-shirt with an "ND" logo in the middle.

Bon Jovi does have a tie to the university: his son, Jesse Bongiovi, used to play cornerback for the Fighting Irish. He's also a lifelong fan of the school.

A victory on Saturday would see Notre Dame make its first title game appearance since 2013, when it faced Alabama in the BCS National Championship.