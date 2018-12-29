Notre Dame's national title hopes aren't necessarily living on a prayer, but Bon Jovi felt it necessary to express his support anyways.
The famous musician tweeted a video of himself standing on a yacht adorned with several Notre Dame decals. In the video, Bon Jovi is wearing a grey sleeveless t-shirt with an "ND" logo in the middle.
We’re ready for game day. @NDFootball #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/jK9yYwD6Ey— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) December 29, 2018
Bon Jovi does have a tie to the university: his son, Jesse Bongiovi, used to play cornerback for the Fighting Irish. He's also a lifelong fan of the school.
A victory on Saturday would see Notre Dame make its first title game appearance since 2013, when it faced Alabama in the BCS National Championship.