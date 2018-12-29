Clemson handily defeated Notre Dame 30–3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday without suspended defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the lineup, but his teammates were still thinking of him at the game.

After Clemson's win, Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell wore a shirt in support of Lawrence that said "This for Big Dex."

Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella were suspended this week after it was announced that they failed recent drug tests.

Clelin Ferrell's shirt: "This is for Big Dex." pic.twitter.com/c1RMBvJXM2 — Hale yes! 👍 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 30, 2018

On Monday, coach Dabo Swinney told reporters the players had a "sliver of ostarine" in their initial tests, and that they all thought it was a joke because none of them intentionally consumed the substance. However, their B-samples came back positive for ostarine later in the week, keeping them out of the bowl game.

The players could be suspended up to a full year, pending an appeal.

Clemson is headed to the national championship on Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium and looks to win its second title in three years.