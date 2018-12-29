The Most Lopsided Games in College Football Playoff History

The College Football Playoff was meant to feature the nation's best schools. The results haven't always reflected that.

By Kaelen Jones
December 29, 2018

The College Football Playoff features the best teams in the country. However, results haven't always reflected that.

Since the 2014-15 season, the College Football Playoff has featured three games to determine a national champion. Four programs compete in semifinal matchups before the final two meet in the title game.

On Saturday, Clemson beat Notre Dame 30–3 in the Cotton Bowl, one of the national semifinals. But that result, as lopsided as it was, isn't the biggest blowout in College Football Playoff history. 

Below is a list of the most lopsided games since the Playoff was first introduced.

1. 2015 Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon def. No. 3 Florida State, 59–20 (39 points)

2. 2015 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama def. No. 3 Michigan State, 38–0 (38 points)

3. 2016 Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson def. No. 3 Ohio State, 31–0 (31 points)

4. 2018 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson def. No. 3 Notre Dame, 30–3 (27 points)

5. 2015 National Championship: No. 4 Ohio State def. No. 2 Oregon, 42–20 (22 points)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)