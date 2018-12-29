Report: Houston May Fire Major Applewhite, Interested in West Virginia's Dana Holgorsen

The Cougars were blown out by Army, 70–14, in their 2018 bowl game during Applewhite's second season at the helm.

By Emily Caron
December 29, 2018

Houston will reportedly fire head football coach Major Applewhite after just two seasons with the Cougars, Steven Godfrey of SB Nation reports. The University is evaluating multiple candidates as possible replacements for Applewhite, including West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Applewhite's standing with the school came into question after the Cougars were crushed by Army, 70–14, in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23. The former Texas quarterback has led Houston to a 15–10 record during his two-season tenure, including an 8–5 season in 2018.

Holgorsen led the Mountaineers to an 8–4 season after falling to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl, 34–18, where they were without Heisman candidate quarterback Will Grier.

The Moutaineers have gone 61–41 during Holgorsen's eight seasons at the helm. His current contract with the University has  three years and $11.5 million remaining.

Holgorsen spent two years as the offensive coordinator at Houston in 2008 and 2009. He spent one season at Oklahoma State after his time with the Cougars before he was hired as West Virginia's head coach.

Houston reportedly plans to contact Holgorsen, among other coaches, as they search for Applewhite's replacement.

