Even as Alabama dominated the first half of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, Nick Saban didn't appear to be satisfied.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half and Crimson Tide ahead 28–10, the Alabama head coach's frustration reached its limit. After three costly penalties that stalled a drive, Saban ripped his headset off and slammed it to the ground.

Moment of silence for Nick Saban's headset...

The Crimson Tide were inside the Sooners' red zone with 1:21 left when Jedrick Wills Jr. committed a false start penalty with Alabama facing third-and-one. On the ensuing play, Wills was flagged again, this time for illegal formation, pushing the Crimson Tide back into a third-and-10.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rushed for nine yards to set up a fourth-and-one chance with 29 seconds left in the half. But when the Crimson Tide lined up to go for it, Damien Harris commited a false start, setting Saban off.

Saban broke his headset

"Our last offensive possession, we got three penalties and killed ourselves," Saban told ESPN's Maria Taylor as the teams broke for halftime.

Although Saban was frustrated, Alabama led Oklahoma 31–10 heading into halftime, with 30 minutes separating the Crimson Tide from their fourth straight national championship appearance.

Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, who joined ESPN's Coaches Film Room broadcast for the Orange Bowl, even accurately predicted Saban would break his headset.

.@HermEdwards was all over the Saban headset throw in the Coaches Film Room.



We see you, coach!

"This is one of those headset things where you break your headset, right?" Edwards asked moments before Saban ripped his headset off.