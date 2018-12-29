Florida and Michigan will face off for the third time in the past three seasons when the two teams meet for the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29.

No. 7 Michigan (10–2) will be looking to win their first New Year's Day Six bowl under coach Jim Harbaugh and erase the sting of a 62–39 loss to Ohio State in the regular season finale. The loss was the only time Michigan's FBS 12th-ranked defense allowed more than 21 points. The Wolverines will likely turn to running back Karan Higdon to establish the running game against Florida's 69th-ranked rushing defense. Higdon's 107.1 rushing yards per game rank him 16th nationally. He has totaled 1,178 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the year while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. A win on Saturday will break the Wolverines' two game postseason losing streak.

No. 10 Florida (9–3) will be eyeing a double-digit wins in Dan Mullen's first season as head coach. The Gators finished the year on a three game winning streak. In two of the team's last three games, Florida has seen a player rush for over 100 yards. The Gators will look to build on that trend in the absence of Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, who will not play in the Peach Bowl after declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Michigan is 4–0 against Florida and won the last matchup 33–17 in the 2017 season opener.

