How to Watch the Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Missouri and Oklahoma State square off in the Autozone Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31.

By Kaelen Jones
December 31, 2018

The No. 23 Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off in the Autozone Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31. Kickoff from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium from Memphis is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Missouri enters the contest 8–4. The Tigers finished fourth in the SEC East division, posting a 4–4 record in conference play. After initial tough sledding, Mizzou closed the regular season on a four game winning streak and picked up victories in five of its last six contests. The Tigers most recently shutout Arkansas in a 38–0 rout to close out the regular season.

Oklahoma State comes into the matchup 6–6. The Cowboys went 3–6 in Big 12 play and finished seventh in the conference standings. OSU dropped five of its last seven contests and closed the year with a 31–24 loss against TCU.

Missouri and Oklahoma State have previously faced 52 times and last met in the 2014 Cotton Bowl. Missouri leads the all-time head-to-head series 29–23.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)