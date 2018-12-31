The No. 23 Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off in the Autozone Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec. 31. Kickoff from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium from Memphis is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Missouri enters the contest 8–4. The Tigers finished fourth in the SEC East division, posting a 4–4 record in conference play. After initial tough sledding, Mizzou closed the regular season on a four game winning streak and picked up victories in five of its last six contests. The Tigers most recently shutout Arkansas in a 38–0 rout to close out the regular season.

Oklahoma State comes into the matchup 6–6. The Cowboys went 3–6 in Big 12 play and finished seventh in the conference standings. OSU dropped five of its last seven contests and closed the year with a 31–24 loss against TCU.

Missouri and Oklahoma State have previously faced 52 times and last met in the 2014 Cotton Bowl. Missouri leads the all-time head-to-head series 29–23.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.