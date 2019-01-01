Texas and Georgia aren't known to be rivals. But prior to the schools' meeting in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night, their live mascots very nearly got into it.

Georgia's mascot, "Uga," a small English bulldog, was perusing the sideline, minding his own business while garbed in a red, Bulldogs-themed shirt. But as cameramen snapped photos of the famous canine, Texas' mascot, Bevo, a longhorn steer, appeared to charge through his pen in an attempt to reach Uga.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

The incident resulted in several cameramen being dispersed, but luckily no one appeared to be harmed, including Uga. It was quite the turn of events, considering the two were pictured together on Monday afternoon.

As for the actual matchup, the Bulldogs and Longhorns are set to kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at 8:45 p.m. ET. You can follow along with the action here.