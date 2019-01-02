Former Notre Dame Defensive Back Josh Atkinson Dies at 25

Josh is the son of former Raiders star George Atkinson.

January 02, 2019

Former Notre Dame defensive back Josh Atkinson died at the age of 25, his twin brother George III announced on social media. No additional details have been released about his death.

Atkinson is the son of former Oakland star safety George Atkinson, who was a member of the Raiders' Super Bowl XI championship team.

“I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support,” wrote George III on Instagram. "Please keep Josh in your prayers and respect the space i need to mourn this tragic loss God Bless you all.”

The Atkinson twins played football together at Notre Dame. Josh was also a member of the track team. Josh Atkinson was a defensive back for the Fighting Irish from 2011–2013 and played in 25 games during his three seasons with the team.

