Despite being considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming draft, Collin Johson announced Thursday he will return to Texas for his senior season.

In three years with the Longhorns, Johnson has racked up 150 catches, 2,065 yards and 12 touchdowns, showing significant improvement each season.

In 2018, he was second on the team in all three major receiving categories, grabbing 68 balls for 985 yards and seven scores. His 14.5 yards per reception were the top mark on the team.

If fellow junior Lil'Jordan Humphrey were to also return for next season, Texas would be welcoming back both of its top wideouts from 2018. Humphrey led the team with 86 grabs for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns and was second in yards per catch with 13.7.

The Longhorns went 10–4 on the season, beat Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry and beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. It was the team's first 10-win season since 2009, when they went undefeated but lost to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game.