Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a big family, but maybe not as big as you've heard.

An AL.com story this week suggested that Tua would have at least 405 family members in the stands at Levi’s Stadium. Many of them live near the stadium in the Bay Area but the others are flocking there from around the western United States—Utah, Colorado, Washington and, of course, Hawaii.

When asked about the report at College Football Playoff media day on Saturday, Tagovailoa made it clear that he wasn't aware he'd have that big of a cheering section.

"I do have a lot of family members, but if you could ask anyone in here if they can name 400 people, I don't think anyone could even name 100 off the top of their head." pic.twitter.com/gQRAlWomof — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2019

Tagovailoa’s father is one of nine children and his mother is one of 10, and many of those aunts and uncles have big families themselves. “Just physically us being there is the biggest thing, the show of support,” Tagovailoa’s uncle Derek Faavi told AL.com. “I’m really excited to see all of our family. It’s going to feel like a little family reunion.”

While the NCAA allows parents and legal guardians attending College Football Playoff games to be reimbursed for their travel expenses, Tua’s other relatives would be on the hook for their expenses. The good news is that tickets to the game are way cheaper than in years past, selling on the secondary market for well below face value.