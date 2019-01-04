Report: Ex-Georgia QB Justin Fields to Transfer to Ohio State

Fields came to Georgia as the nation's No. 2 recruit in 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
January 04, 2019

Former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields is "expected to transfer" to Ohio State, according to The Athletic’ Bruce Feldman. Fields was reportedly on Ohio State's campus on Friday morning. 

Fields came to Georgia as the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports, and No. 1 overall in the eyes of some other outlets. But the highly-touted QB sat behind sophomore Jake Fromm in 2018, then entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in mid-December. 

Fields would typically have to sit out a year after transferring, but he may seek a transfer waiver in order to play in 2019, just as Shea Patterson and other former Ole Miss players successfully did last offeseason as the Rebels served out their bowl ban for numerous NCAA violations. Fields was the subject of a racist comment from Georgia baseball player Adam Sasser during Georgia's victory over Tennessee in Athens on Sept. 29, and, as SI’s Andy Staples pointed out when the news of his intention to transfer leaked, Fields could make the case if he wants that Sasse's words are grounds for transfer without an eligibility penalty. The highly-touted recruit could cite the NCAA's "mitigating circumstances" clause regarding transfers' eligibility, a rule that allows transfers to play immediately if they leave their school for circumstances that "directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete." 

The NCAA has yet to comment on a potential ruling if Fields requests a waiver to play in 2019, and a case with the nuance and national implications of his would be nearly unprecedented.

Fields completed 27 of 39 passes in 2018, throwing four touchdowns. He also tallied four rushing touchdowns. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)