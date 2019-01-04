West Virginia is expected to hire Troy's Neal Brown for the team's vacant head coach position, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Brown will replace Dana Holgerson, who spent eight seasons in Morgantown before leaving for Houston on Tuesday.

Brown went 35–16 in four seasons with Troy and won Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2017. The Trojans won 10-plus games in each of the last three seasons. They also recorded bowl game victories in 2016-18. Brown and Co. upset Nebraska on Sept. 15 with a 24-19 victory. Troy beat No. 25 LSU in 2017.

West Virginia went 8–4 in 2018 and finished fourth in the Big 12. The Mountaineers have posted a winning record in each of the past five seasons, but have gone 1–4 in bowl games since 2014.

Brown played wide receiver at Kentucky in 1998 and 2000 and registered 10 career catches.