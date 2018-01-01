Houston is expected to hire Dana Holgorsen as its new head coach, according to a report from SB Nation.

Houston offered Holgorsen a five-year, $20 million deal, reports SB Nation.

Holgorsen joins the Cougars after spending eight seasons as the head coach at West Virginia. This season, he led the Mountaineers to an 8–4 record before falling to Syracuse 34–18 in the Camping World Bowl.

The Moutaineers have gone 61–41 during Holgorsen's eight seasons. Most coaches don't make the rare move of leaving a job at a Power 5 school for a Group of 5 job, but Holgorsen has strong Texas ties.

Holgorsen worked at Texas Tech from 2000-2007 before joining Houston as its offensive coordinator in 2008 and 2009. He then spent one season at Oklahoma State before being hired as West Virginia's head coach.

Houston fired head coach Major Applewhite on Dec. 30 after two seasons at the helm. The Cougars went 15–11 under Applewhite, who was first hired as Houston's offensive coordinator in 2015.