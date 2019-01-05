North Dakota State continued its run of dominance on Saturday, defeating Eastern Washington 38-24 to win the 2018 FCS National Championship.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS



North Dakota State completes the perfect 15-0 season and wins the 2018 FCS National Championship!#FCSChampionship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E1XmSDkx1r — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 5, 2019

The Bison have won seven of the last eight FCS titles, winning each year from 2011-18 except for 2016. Head coach Chris Klieman tallied a 69–6 record in five seasons with North Dakota State, winning four national titles before he moves to Kansas State in 2019.

Senior quarterback Easton Stick dominated in his final college game, rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Stick added a pair of touchdowns through the air, throwing for 198 passing yards. The Omaha, Neb. native will end his college career with a 49–3 record.