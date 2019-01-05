North Dakota State Claims Seventh FCS Title in Eight Years With Win Over Eastern Washington

Head coach Chris Klieman won his fourth national title with the Bison. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 05, 2019

North Dakota State continued its run of dominance on Saturday, defeating Eastern Washington 38-24 to win the 2018 FCS National Championship. 

The Bison have won seven of the last eight FCS titles, winning each year from 2011-18 except for 2016. Head coach Chris Klieman tallied a 69–6 record in five seasons with North Dakota State, winning four national titles before he moves to Kansas State in 2019. 

Senior quarterback Easton Stick dominated in his final college game, rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Stick added a pair of touchdowns through the air, throwing for 198 passing yards. The Omaha, Neb. native will end his college career with a 49–3 record. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)