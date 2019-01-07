What Channel Is the College Football National Championship On?

Here's where you can watch Alabama play Clemson in the National Championship Game on Monday.

By Kaelen Jones
January 07, 2019

The college football season will finally come to a conclusion on Monday night. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will face the No. 2 Clemson Tigers for the third time in the past four postseasons.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Last season, Alabama dispatched Clemson, 24–6 in the College Football Playoff semifinal. When the two schools last met in the National Championship Game, the Tigers won the contest, 35–31, and earned their first-ever national title.

ESPN will have live broadcasts of the game on four of its channels, including its ESPN Megacast on ESPN.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

