College Football Playoff President Mark Keenum offered skepticism toward potential expansion on Monday and stated that it is "much too soon" to consider expanding past the current four-team bracket.

"As far as expanding the number of teams in the Playoff, it's way too soon – much too soon – to know if that is even a possibility," Keenum said in a statement. "It's fair to say the speculation about expansion has outdistanced the reality of what commissioners and the presidents have discussed."

The fifth year of the College Football Playoff will come to a close on Monday night as Alabama faces Clemson at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Crimson Tide have won two of the four previous Playoffs, beating Clemson in 2015 and Georgia in 2017. Ohio State won the inaugural CFP in 2014, while Clemson defeated the Crimson Tide in 2016.